Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A new public space is taking shape next to Dewsbury Town Hall.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The second phase of a scheme to create the new accessible space will be getting started this month.

Resurfacing works will begin, with much of the existing paving in the area to be replaced with stone and granite paving, and more trees to be planted to make the space greener.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The southern part of Town Hall Way will become pedestrianised, aiming to make this part of the town centre safer and more accessible for people on foot.

An artist's impression of the central steps

To allow the work to go ahead, the town hall will be closed on April 4 and 5, when there will be no access for the public.

The first phase, which got underway last summer, focused on the roads and pathways around the town hall and will change the way traffic flows around the building. Through access will no longer be possible in Town Hall Way.

This follows the creation of 19 new pay and display parking spaces, and new accessible and loading bay parking at the building’s northern entrance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The car park in Wakefield Old Road will remain open as usual throughout the works and upon completion.

Artist's impression of public realm outside Dewsbury Town Hall and the Walsh Building, featuring new greenery and seating, and one possible design for the rail-themed central amphitheatre

The final phase is expected to begin this summer and includes improvements to the steps up to Memorial Square and revamping the area around the memorial to include more trees and greenery.

A curved seating space will be created just outside the Walsh Building, offering a place for passers-by to sit and relax.

Artistic paving will be installed on the site incorporating old railway tracks, which is a nod to the fact that this was the original site of Dewsbury Railway Station.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Finally, the taxi rank on Longcauseway will be relocated to the eastern side, just in front of the bus stops. The project is due for completion in winter 2025.

Councillor Graham Turner, Cabinet Member for Finance and Regeneration, said: “Introducing more greenery with different projects across Dewsbury town centre including the memorial gardens and new town park will not only bring environmental and health benefits but also encourage more people to spend quality time in the town centre, benefitting the businesses. "