Red House Yorkshire Heritage Trust has officially announced that the Red House Gomersal site has been sold.

The historic Grade II Listed property served as a residential dwelling from 1660 to 1969 before being acquired by Spenborough (later Kirklees Council) and converted into a museum until its closure in 2016.

The buildings, the trust says, will now be reinstated as residential dwellings.

A post on the Red House Yorkshire Heritage Trust Facebook page said:

“Following discussions with the new owner, RHYHT can affirm that they are mindful of the site's historical significance and the local community's interest and fondness for it.

“The new owner has already engaged with Historic England with plans to restore and enhance the property in a manner that respects its heritage.

“We anticipate providing further updates on the development as we receive more information.”

The post added: “RHYHT remains dedicated to enlightening the public about the rich history, traditions, and heritage of this Grade II* Listed landmark.

The famous building was once the home of Charlotte Bronte’s friend Mary Taylor.

A spokesperson for the Spen Valley Civic Society, who told the Reporter Series in December 2024 that they hoped that the new owner of the Red House site would give it “the tender loving care it deserves,” said:

“We dearly hope the new owner will respect and take on board the building's historical and cultural importance, enjoy living there, and have the resources to maintain and improve it, as it deserves.”