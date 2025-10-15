The regeneration of Dewsbury Arcade has reached a key milestone despite “unforeseen issues”.

The arcade had stood empty since 2016 and is one of the flagship projects in the Dewsbury Blueprint.

The Grade II listed building was then purchased by Kirklees Council and is undergoing extensive restoration works through a project in collaboration with the Dewsbury Neighbourhood Board and the Arcade Group.

Once refurbished, the arcade will be the UK’s first community-run shopping centre, leased and managed by the Arcade Group.

Work being carried out on Dewsbury Arcade.

But it hasn’t been plain sailing, as problems with rot and decay were found to be “far more significant” than first anticipated.

The issues pushed the opening date back several months from this August to next spring, and saw an additional £1.3m allocated to the scheme.

Now, progress is being made and internal work has begun on the first sample shop unit. This also includes the installation of a new boiler and mechanical and electrical systems.

Councillor Graham Turner, cabinet member for Finance and Regeneration for Kirklees Council, said: “Work is continuing to progress on this iconic building where we are not only preserving its rich history but also creating exciting future opportunities for businesses and entrepreneurs.

The historic Dewsbury Arcade lettering.

“It is great to see the work starting on the sample unit as this will give businesses, shoppers, and residents a small glimpse into the future. Restoring Dewsbury Arcade is one of the key steps in bringing the Dewsbury Blueprint to life — creating a lively, welcoming place where people feel proud to live, work, shop, and spend time.

“This project is just one part of regenerating the town and ensuring that historic spaces continue to serve our communities for generations to come.”

Other key milestones of the arcade renovation include the installation of new steel trusses that will provide strong, long-lasting support for the roof and new Velux windows to provide more natural light.

Iconic new stone “Arcade” lettering has also been restored on the Marketplace side.

Roofing work on both the Marketplace and Corporation Street sides of the arcade is complete, with only minor guttering works remaining, and three critical support columns have also been replaced in the former Moneypenny unit.

Additional works on block and beam flooring in the Marketplace bookend units, shopfront restoration, and stone repairs are ongoing.

The next major milestone will be the installation of the arcade’s glazed roof – one of its most recognisable features – which the council says will remain central to the building’s look and feel once reopened.

Work for the renovation of Dewsbury Arcade is funded by £4.5m from the National Lottery Heritage Fund, Town Deal grants managed by the Dewsbury Neighbourhood Board and support from the Getting Building Fund from West Yorkshire Combined Authority, and capital funding from the council.

The Dewsbury Arcade scheme has a Kirklees match funding of £2,565,000. The total cost of the Project is £11.75m with the funding broken down as follows:

25% – Kirklees Council – £2.71m

25% – Town Deal Fund (Government Town Fund) – £3.86m

6% – Getting Building Fund (WYCA) – £600k

44% – National Lottery Heritage Fund – £4.55m

0.3% – Arcade Group and volunteers – £34k