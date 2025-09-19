Kirklees Council’s cabinet has given its seal of approval to “once in a generation” plans which will see glass and food collections rolled out in Kirklees.

By 2028, residents will be able to recycle more of their waste through regular kerbside collections.

For the first time, this will include separate collections for glass and food waste, alongside the existing service for paper, card, plastics and metals.

The major shake up of the borough’s waste and recycling services come as part of the government’s Simpler Recycling initiative which will see councils across England providing consistent waste and recycling services from 2026.

With Kirklees Council being tied into a waste contract with SUEZ until 2028, it has been given some extra time to bring in the changes.

For residents in Kirklees, the council says the move will result in a clearer and more comprehensive service that will make it easier to recycle.

The improvements will require significant changes to the way collections are delivered, with new bins, equipment and infrastructure needed.

Homes are expected to have a minimum of three wheelie bins and a 23 litre caddy.

Once the scheme is in force, the council will collect:

Residual waste – non-recyclable waste that cannot be composted or recycled

Dry recyclable materials – plastic bottles, pots, tubs, trays, tins, cans, bottles, tetra pack, glass, films and foils

Paper and card – newspapers, magazines, cardboard boxes and other paper products

Food waste – all food waste including leftovers, peelings and inedible parts like bones and eggshells

Over the next two years, Kirklees Council says it will be carrying out detailed planning and engaging with residents to make sure the new service works for communities across Kirklees.

Councillor Tyler Hawkins, cabinet member for Highways and Waste, said: “Today’s decision is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to improve recycling for every household in Kirklees.

“By 2028, our communities will have extra recycling options, helping us create a cleaner, greener district.

“These are big changes, so it’s important we take the time to plan carefully and invest in the right equipment and infrastructure.

"We’ll also be working closely with residents to make sure the new service is clear, simple and works for everyone.”