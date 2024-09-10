If you have visited Cleckheaton town centre in recent weeks, you may have noticed an eerie silence.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

That is because the chimes of Cleckheaton Town Hall, in the words of Kirklees Council, “are unfortunately in need of repair.”

While the Cambridge-chiming clock, just like Big Ben in London, is still telling the time and donging to signal the hour, its famous quarter bells are not tolling.

Coun Moses Crook, Deputy Leader of Kirklees Council, said:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The chimes of Cleckheaton Town Hall, in the words of Kirklees Council, “are unfortunately in need of repair.”

“Within the last few months it’s come to our attention that, while Cleckheaton Town Hall’s clock is still running, its chimes are unfortunately in need of repair – to an extent that would require further significant investment from the council.

“Right now we’re just looking after the basics at Cleckheaton Town Hall – maintaining and checking the building regularly, but not currently making any costly repairs. Whether we do so in the future is still very much under discussion.

“We know the building matters to a lot of local people, but we must also consider the current financial pressures and how we can put our taxpayers’ money to best use.

“As soon as decisions are made, the first thing we’ll do is share this information with the public.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking to the Reporter Series, Cleckheaton ward councillor, John Lawson (Lib Dems), said:

“The chimes are ingrained into the town and part of its character, its heartbeat.

“They will be missed and it is a sad indictment that the quarter chimes have fallen silent through lack of investment.”

We visited Cleckheaton town centre recently as the clock struck 1pm to hear the non-chimes for ourselves.

Take a look at our video on this page.