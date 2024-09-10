‘We know the building matters to a lot of local people’ - Town hall’s Big Ben chimes ‘will be missed’ as Cleckheaton falls silent
That is because the chimes of Cleckheaton Town Hall, in the words of Kirklees Council, “are unfortunately in need of repair.”
While the Cambridge-chiming clock, just like Big Ben in London, is still telling the time and donging to signal the hour, its famous quarter bells are not tolling.
Coun Moses Crook, Deputy Leader of Kirklees Council, said:
“Within the last few months it’s come to our attention that, while Cleckheaton Town Hall’s clock is still running, its chimes are unfortunately in need of repair – to an extent that would require further significant investment from the council.
“Right now we’re just looking after the basics at Cleckheaton Town Hall – maintaining and checking the building regularly, but not currently making any costly repairs. Whether we do so in the future is still very much under discussion.
“We know the building matters to a lot of local people, but we must also consider the current financial pressures and how we can put our taxpayers’ money to best use.
“As soon as decisions are made, the first thing we’ll do is share this information with the public.”
Speaking to the Reporter Series, Cleckheaton ward councillor, John Lawson (Lib Dems), said:
“The chimes are ingrained into the town and part of its character, its heartbeat.
“They will be missed and it is a sad indictment that the quarter chimes have fallen silent through lack of investment.”
We visited Cleckheaton town centre recently as the clock struck 1pm to hear the non-chimes for ourselves.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.