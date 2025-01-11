Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A unique art exhibition displayed within phone boxes in Heckmondwike has been unveiled.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Local painter and visual artist Rachael Gorton - with the help of Heckmondwike’s Salvation Army Friday Friends group; Keep Hecky Tidy; and Dewsbury-based arts organisation Creative Scene - has been working on the special project since last September.

The artwork - produced on the theme of ‘peace’ - features a landscape across four seasons and is inspired by the scenery at local parks in the area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rachael Gorton said: “It’s been an honour to work on this special project with Friday Friends, a group full of community spirit. Everyone contributed generously sharing local insights, exploring imagery, colours and themes, refining ideas, making, painting, and, of course, supplying plenty of tea and biscuits.

A unique art exhibition displayed within phone boxes in Heckmondwike has been unveiled.

“Along the way, we shared many fun moments alongside meaningful conversations. The resulting artwork is a true collaboration, shaped by the group’s activities and insights and it’s a joy to now share it with the wider community.”

Creative Scene, which produces art across Kirklees in a bid to make art part of everyday life, commissioned and managed the project.

Henry Raby, Participation and Engagement Lead for Creative Scene, said: “It’s been an honour to work with the talented artist Rachael Gorton and the individuals at the Friday Friends group to create this very special exhibition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We hope the display brings a smile to people’s faces as they wander past and makes people think about the word ‘Peace’ and what it means to them.

Local painter and visual artist Rachael Gorton - with the help of Heckmondwike’s Salvation Army Friday Friends group; Keep Hecky Tidy; and Dewsbury-based arts organisation Creative Scene - has been working on the special project since last September.

“Huge thanks to Keep Hecky Tidy for working with us again on the project and to the Friday Friends group at the Salvation Army in Heckmondwike for getting involved and making it a success.”

Janet Devine, Heckmondwike Corps Sergeant Major, added: “When Creative Scene approached us about the project, we jumped at the chance to be involved.

“Friday Friends is a very relaxed environment where people can just come and sit and enjoy a cup of tea, but we also want to offer activities for people to get involved in and this fitted perfectly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“People enjoy fun, interactive sessions and get to contribute to the artwork being displayed in these unique phone box galleries for all to see.”

The exhibition is on display at the Phone Box Art Galleries on High Street until the end of February.