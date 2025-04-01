From left to right: Stuart Ramsden (secretary), Macaulay Parkinson (head of the junior section), and Clare Naughton (club welfare officer) at the Milton Road pitches, the home of Littletown Juniors FC.

A Heckmondwike-based junior football club has made an open plea to Kirklees Council for permission to build some security barriers to prevent joyriders from accessing their pitches.

Vandals have struck for the third time this year at Littletown Juniors Football Club’s pitches at Milton Road, with the latest incident leaving some of their teams unable to play at home for the remainder of this season due to the deep tyremarks.

The public grass area has been a target for louts since 2020 and children from the club raised over £4,000 from a sponsored walk in October 2023 to fund the barrier which would prevent them from driving on.

However, despite communication with the council, the club has not received confirmation or permission that such a measure can be installed.

Macaulay Parkinson, head of the junior section, said: “We’re just waiting for the permission. We understand that the council is stretched but we have got the money to pay for it.

“All we are asking for is permission. What is the reason why we can’t build it? We are not asking for the world.

“But until it gets sorted it will happen again next year and it will consistently happen because you can’t help certain idiots doing that.”

Clare Naughton, club welfare officer, added:

“We have wasted a lot of time. We have given them every opportunity to help us out. All we are asking to do is secure the area so it doesn’t keep happening. That is in everyone’s best interests, the council’s included.

“We have got over 200 young people and we are letting them down. But our hands are tied. We can’t do anything without the council’s say-so. We just want some kind of thing that’s going to stop this from consistently happening.

“What message does this send to families and their children if they are at the bottom of the priority list? We just want some help. It’s about what Kirklees can do to help us.”

Macaulay and Clare are part of a team of volunteers who help with the junior section, but the current situation is taking its toll.

Macaulay revealed: “We’re going to have another 30 kids come through next season that are going to use these pitches, but if they haven’t got a pitch, what is the point in us giving up our time?

“If we don’t get it sorted it feels like, ‘what is the point?’ We are wasting our time.

“When I sent out the messages three, four years ago saying that it’s happened again, I was fuming. Now it doesn’t annoy me as it’s normal and more frequent.”

Clare added: “It is impacting us as a club from top to bottom, financially and mentally. We should have a home ground that all local people are proud of, starting with the council, where we can say this is ours, these our kids and they are the future of this area.

“So let’s look after them.”