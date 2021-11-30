Volunteers' delight as 10th Green Flag is raised in Crow Nest Park

Transformers North pictured holding 10 years’ worth of Green Flags in Crow Nest Park, Dewsbury

The tenth Green Flag was raised in the park last month during a special ceremony attended by Dewsbury MP Mark Eastwood.

Gill Young, chairwoman of the Friends of Crow Nest Park, said: "This is not just a one year effort, but the maintenance of Crow Nest Park over the years to reach the continuing high standards demanded of the Green Flag Award.

"The team of Kirklees Parks staff are always looking for ways to make sure the park provides inspiration and enjoyment to visitors.

"The Friends of Crow Nest Park contribute with support for events in the park and work in the walled garden and greenhouse as well as continually looking to making improvements.

"Transformers North enthusiastically and energetically put their backs into any task they are offered. The Soroptimists make their part of the garden an attraction for all visitors.

"In short, Dewsbury can and should be proud of its park and what it contributes to our community.