Cleckheaton Fire Station is officially up for sale.

The fire station, on Hightown Road, has been listed on the real estate property website Rightmove.

The building, which was built in 1952, is priced at £500,000.

The listing states: “The property comprises a purpose built fire station.

“To the ground floor are three appliance bays, a community room, offices, toilet, kitchenette and various stores.

“At first floor there are three offices, a dining room, kitchen, dormitories, toilets and showers.

“Externally, there are yard areas running to the front, side and rear of the buildings providing on-site parking and storage, alongside which there is a training tower.”