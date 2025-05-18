The assets sold off by Kirklees Council since December including three in Dewsbury
When the local authority was gripped by financial pressures and faced a £47m black hole in its budget in 2023, plans to sell off a variety of assets were announced in the hopes of making a minimum of £4m.
These ranged from landmarks and historic buildings to farms and plots of land.
By the end of last year, several sales had been completed, with some pieces of Kirklees’ history sold off.
They included Gomersal’s former Red House Museum which sold for £650,000.
Since then, more council properties and land have gone under the hammer with Pugh Auctions.
The money raised is put into the council’s capital plan which invests in the local economy and infrastructure.
Below is a roundup of all the Kirklees Council assets sold since December, along with their guide price and the price they were sold for, according to the Pugh Auctions website:
Former Dewsbury Arena, Land At Boothroyd Lane, Dewsbury, West Yorkshire, WF13 2LF – guide price £250,000, sold for £370,000
Federation House, 2a St. Johns Avenue, Newsome, Huddersfield, West Yorkshire, HD4 6JP – Postponed
Former Westtown Family Centre, Boothroyd Green, Dewsbury, West Yorkshire, WF13 2RQ – guide price £125,000 plus, sold for £343,000
Land At Leak Hall Road, Denby Dale, Huddersfield, West Yorkshire, HD8 8GJ – guide price £50,000 plus, sold for £106,000
Land Off Ashes Lane, Almondbury, Huddersfield, West Yorkshire, HD4 6TS – guide price 40,000 plus, sold for £96,000
Land And Buildings At Queen Street, Ravensthorpe, Dewsbury, West Yorkshire, WF13 3BT – guide price £100,000 plus, sold for £362,000