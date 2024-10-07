Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A “motivating” speech by renowned designer Wayne Hemingway MBE at the Arcade Group’s AGM has “struck a chord” with Dewsbury community members.

The Arcade, a community-driven project revitalising Dewsbury, welcomed the social entrepreneur as the keynote speaker for their Annual General Meeting on Tuesday, September 24 at the town hall, which was attended by over 80 people.

Drawing on his experiences with Hemingway Design in Blackburn and Lowestoft, two towns with similar economic challenges to Dewsbury, Mr Hemingway emphasised the importance of culture and community-driven initiatives in revitalisation, as well as the need to identify unique local features and leverage them to create engaging events and experiences that foster belonging, attract visitors, and boost the town’s economy.

Hemingway, known for his groundbreaking work in fashion and community development, also acknowledged Dewsbury's historical role in the fashion industry, highlighting how the town's shoddy trade - the recycling and remanufacturing of wool - provided the foundation for his own company, Red or Dead.

Natalie Liddle, Arcade Group Director, said: “Wayne’s insights were incredibly timely and motivating. His understanding of how culture and community can breathe life back into a town really struck a chord with us.

“His personal connection to Dewsbury’s history in the textile trade was especially meaningful, and it’s given us all a renewed sense of pride and purpose as we continue our efforts to rejuvenate the town for current and future generations.”

The Arcade AGM also served as a platform for community members to come together, discuss the project’s progress, and share their vision for Dewsbury's future.