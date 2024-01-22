Storm Isha will be raging across Dewsbury, Batley, Mirfield, Heckmondwike and surrounding areas until Wednesday evening but here is how you can stay safe.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

With much of the country in the grip of the ninth named storm of the season, a yellow wind warning is set to remain in place for the area until Wednesday evening.

There are a number of safety measures you can carry out to keep yourself safe and prevent damage to your property.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Met Office has issued a yellow wind warning for much of the UK, including West Yorkshire, stating the warning has a “low likelihood and a medium impact".

Here is how to stay safe as another storm hits the area

Strong winds are expected today, Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning with “disruption to travel and utilities possible”.

The Met Office also says some damage to buildings – such as tiles blown from roofs – could happen, power cuts may occur – with the potential to affect other services such as mobile phone coverage, some roads and bridges may close, and road, rail, air and ferry services may be affected, with longer journey times and cancellations possible.

The Met Office offers general advice for safety measures you can take during a storm:

Outside the home

Ensure any doors and windows, especially those facing the wind, are secured

Consider securing loose objects such as shed doors, plant pots, outdoor furniture, bins and trampolines

Inside the home

Move any beds from being directly underneath tall chimney stacks that are in poor condition

Close internal doors behind you

Secure loft trapdoors with bolts if possible

Parking

If possible, park your vehicle in a garage

Try to park away from trees and buildings

Consider parking away from tiled roofs, as tiles may become loose in strong winds

Staying safe outside

The Met Office advice is also to stay indoors as much as possible. If you do go out, stay away from trees and buildings as much as possible

Keep away from the sheltered side of walls if you are outside – if they collapse they will fall on this side

Be aware of trees and walls after a storm as they may have been weakened

Check in on vulnerable neighbours

Driving

Only drive if necessary

If you need to travel by car, be prepared for road closures and delays and check road updates ahead of time

Pack the car with emergency essentials, such as a torch, a fully charged phone, an in-car charger, a blanket, food and drink

Drive slowly to help minimise the impact of any wind gusts

On roads which are exposed to the wind, be aware of high-sided vehicles and only over-take with caution, allowing extra room than you normally would

Hold the steering wheel firmly