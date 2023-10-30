Storm Ciaran: West Yorkshire to expect bad weather as second big storm in a fortnight hits the UK
Storm Ciaran is expected to hit Wales, the South West and the Midlands the worst, but places across the country will still feel the effects of the storm.
According to the Met Office, Wakefield has a high chance of rain on Tuesday and Wednesday, and surrounding areas such as Halifax having heavy rain on Wednesday.
Dewsbury, Batley and Spen will also see some showers, as well as low temperatures, while Pontefract will have rain with slightly higher temperatures on Wednesday.
There are currently no Met Office flood warnings for West Yorkshire, although this could change if the weather forecast changes and conditions become more severe.