RSPB appeals for local volunteers in Yorkshire to help with their vital pin badge collections

The UK’s largest nature conservation charity, the RSPB, is looking for volunteers across Yorkshire

As a fundraiser for the charity, pin badge collection volunteers play an important role in placing and checking on charity pin badge boxes in places like cafés, garden centres and shops in their area.

Last year Covid-19 sent shock waves through the RSPB’s pin badge scheme, and in some areas reduced donations by 90 per cent on the previous year’s income, affecting the charity’s work to save nature.

This year the RSPB is looking to rebuild the scheme having sadly lost valued volunteers and pin badge box placements in the local area as a result of the pandemic.

The role involves restocking boxes with their beautiful range of enamel wildlife pin badges and banking donations. It is really flexible and works around people’s lifestyles, be that studying, working or retirement.

Sophie Feboul, RSPB England’s community fundraising manager said: “Our volunteers are our local representatives, and we could not do the work that we do without them. Sadly, we currently have a number of boxes without volunteers to monitor them, and so they may have to be withdrawn and further income lost (along with the box disappearing from the community altogether) if we can’t find local volunteers to help us look after them.

“I’m always amazed at the generosity of our volunteers and hearing their success stories always makes my day. Pin Badge volunteering is a way for people to help towards the nature and climate emergency within their local community. Volunteers make a difference to the RSPB by giving just 30 minutes a month in their local area, at a time to suit them.

"I’m really hopeful that we can find some new volunteers in Yorkshire to help us with our cause here at the RSPB. If this sounds like you, we’d love to hear from you!”