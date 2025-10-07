Roberttown In Bloom was named as the best large villageat the 2025 Yorkshire In Bloom awards.

Hardworking volunteers from a village in North Kirklees have come out on top yet again at the prestigious Yorkshire In Bloom awards.

Roberttown In Bloom was named as the best large village in the region for the third consecutive year at the annual Royal Horticultural Society ceremony at the end of last month.

The group’s entry received a gold standard, whilst they were also recognised for their VE Day Digging For Victory celebratory efforts with a Yorkshire Rose Discretionary award. The same award was also presented to the Roberttown Craft and Chatter Group for their Last of the Summer Wellies contributions.

Chairperson Louise Hardy said: “It was another successful year for us. To get a hat-trick of awards for best large village in Yorkshire is a great achievement considering the perilous weather that we have had.

“It was definitely unexpected and it made us all really, really happy. It was a lovely day. It was a fabulous day for Roberttown village and it is testimony to the months of really hard work, in tough growing conditions.

“It has been a real pleasure.”

After the Yorkshire In Bloom judges left the picturesque village in July, Louise told the Reporter Series that the volunteers wanted to “make people feel happy when they visit Roberttown.”

Asked if that was the most important aspect even after yet more success at the Yorkshire In Bloom 2025 awards, she said:

“That is the reward for us. To get a gold award and to be the best village is grand, but where we get a lot of pleasure is the camaraderie we share in our own group. It was set up to combat loneliness and isolation in the aftermath of the Covid pandemic.

“And also to create further civic pride and care for our community. To love where we live, empower people to look after their own gardens, and generally create a sense of feel-good factor for people who visit, pass through, work and live here.

“Hearing those words of encouragement and praise is the reward.”

Issuing a heartfelt thank you, Louise added: “We want to thank all of our volunteers, sponsors, supporters and everyone who visits and lives here. We do it for them.”