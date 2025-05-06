Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Government advice to local authorities to seize and crush fly-tippers’ vehicles has been given the thumbs up in Kirklees.

Councils, alongside police, will be given new powers to tackle and prosecute waste criminals, fly-tippers and rogue criminal waste operators.

The government have pledged resources for police to identify, seize and crush vehicles of waste criminals, and plans to remove the existing obstacles preventing councils from doing so.

Drones and mobile CCTV cameras will be deployed to identify cars and vans belonging to fly-tippers so they can be destroyed.

Leader of Kirklees Council, Coun Carole Pattison, said: “Kirklees Labour welcome the announcement of new resources to tackle and prosecute fly-tippers and cowboy waste operators.

“Residents, business owners and visitors should not be blighted by a selfish and lazy few who choose to illegally fly-tip."

New prosecuting powers means fly-tippers will now face up to five years in prison for operating illegally.