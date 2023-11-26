Kirklees Council has celebrated the sustainable superstars of the borough with the Recycling Hero Awards - including winners from Mirfield and Norristhorpe.

The ceremony, into its second year, was held at Dewsbury Town Hall on Wednesday, November 22, with the Mayor of Kirklees, Coun Cahal Burke, presenting the trophies.

The council received over 70 separate nominations for the five awards, all of which were made secretly by members of the public, with the judges looking for nominees who were inspiring others to follow their lead in taking steps to tackle climate change and reduce waste.

Mirfield’s Tracy Swales was named winner of the Recycling Hero Award after receiving an overwhelming number of nominations for her work in promoting reducing, reusing, and recycling within the Mirfield community.

She set up a group on Facebook where over 2,000 Mirfield residents lend, borrow and donate items to stop them from going to landfill, while she also runs an eco-shop called The Treasure Centre in Roberttown.

Norristhorpe Junior and Infants School won School Recycling Hero Award having worked hard over the last year to set up an Eco-team with pupils ranging from Year 1 through to Year 6, assisted by three staff members. The group have taken part in various recycling schemes and have recycling stations in each classroom. They have also created a bug hotel and made birdhouses to enhance the school grounds.

In addition, the school has recently received an Eco Green Flag award.

Thornhill Junior and Infants School was “highly commended” in this category.

The winner of the Recycling Champion Hero Award was Martin Price from Mirfield. An active Recycling Champion, Martin is also involved with the Eco-Club at his local church where he helps them to reduce, reuse, and recycle.

Coun Burke said: “These awards highlight the fantastic work that so many are doing across Kirklees and allow us to congratulate them.

“Raising awareness and, more importantly, putting into action projects to help reduce waste and tackle climate change is vital, and it is great to see so many inspiring businesses and individuals taking up the challenge to help our environment.”

The other award categories at the ceremony were the Business Recycling Hero Award, which was won by Smiles in Tandem (Huddersfield), and Ythe oung Recycling Hero Award, which was claimed by Ida Mills.

Coun Yusra Hussain, Cabinet Member for Culture and Greener Kirklees, said:

“Recycling, reuse, repair, and reducing waste are all hugely important to help lessen the impact on our increasingly fragile environment.

“We have a vision for Kirklees to have zero avoidable waste by 2038 and are making excellent progress in this area. Kirklees is now a CDP climate leader, as evidenced by our recent CDP scoring of 'A', the highest possible score.

“However, we recognise that in this journey, we require the action, support and involvement of our residents, schools, and businesses. To see so many inspiring residents shortlisted for a Recycling Hero Award demonstrates that we are on the right path.