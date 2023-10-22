Three Ravensthorpe environmental groups are joining together to help clean up the town’s ‘neglected’ Holroyd Park.

Ravensthorpe Residents Action Group, Stronger Together Foundation and Ravensthorpe in Bloom will be linking up on Thursday, November 2 to help improve Holroyd Park, on Bradbury Street.

Fr George Spencer, treasurer of Ravensthorpe in Bloom, said:

“The park is one of the biggest and best in the area, but has suffered neglect for a long time. There are no bins and no seating, so there are problems with litter and it is hard for families to enjoy the space.

“We are starting with a tidy up and hope the council will improve the facilities soon.”