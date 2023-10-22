Three Ravensthorpe environmental groups are joining together to help clean up the town’s ‘neglected’ Holroyd Park.

Ravensthorpe environmental groups joining forces to clean up ‘neglected’ park
Ravensthorpe Residents Action Group, Stronger Together Foundation and Ravensthorpe in Bloom will be linking up on Thursday, November 2 to help improve the recreation ground, on Bradbury Street.
Fr George Spencer, treasurer of Ravensthorpe in Bloom, said:
“The park is one of the biggest and best in the area, but has suffered neglect for a long time. There are no bins and no seating, so there are problems with litter and it is hard for families to enjoy the space.
“We are starting with a tidy up and hope the council will improve the facilities soon.”
The clean up project is on Thursday, November 2, from 10am to 2pm and members of the public are welcome to come along and help.