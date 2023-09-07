Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

In a joint statement released tonight (Thursday), Kirklees Active Leisure (KAL) and Kirklees Council said the centre will close from tomorrow as they investigate the presence of reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (RAAC) in parts of the building.

They said: “Following recent evidence of the potential hazard posed by RAAC, the council has been surveying local buildings to assess potential risks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Council officers today identified parts of the Dewsbury Sports Centre building to be made from RAAC.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dewsbury Sports Centre

"As a precautionary measure, KAL and the council have closed the whole building while further investigations take place.

"Due to the thoroughness and complexity of the survey work, we are unable to confirm when the building might reopen at this stage.

"A further update will be provided to KAL members and users of the centre as information emerges.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Any queries should be directed to KAL at 01484 766131 or [email protected].

"Kirklees Council will also continue to survey local buildings to assess any potential risks to the public and take appropriate action.”

Schools across the country including Batley Girls High School have had to take emergency action after Government guidance on the management of RAAC changed overnight.

There have been concerns that this type of concrete – widely used over 40 years in buildings for roof, floor and wall construction due to its lighter weight – could be at risk of collapse.