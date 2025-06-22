Primary school pupils in Batley prepare for using the bus at secondary school with special workshop from First Bus

Pupils at Lydgate Junior and Infant School in Batley were surprised by a recent visit from First Bus, which welcomed them on board one of its buses parked inside the school gates to learn important lessons about bus travel and environmental choices.

Year 6 pupils received a workshop on board the bus, where they learned about travel confidence and on board safety, in preparation for using the bus at secondary school in September.

Mub Mahmed, a First Bus colleague who led the Year 6 session, said: “For lots of 11-year-olds, their next school year will be the first time they travel independently.

“We want to help them feel relaxed and this gives them the chance to ask questions and find out things about using the bus so they’re happy when they step aboard.”

Reception pupils were also welcomed aboard the bus, where they received a reading of Tinyfoot and Evie’s Adventure to Tiny Street.

The book – published by First Bus – is written in the style of The Gruffalo author Julia Donaldson and teaches children how electric buses can help reduce their carbon footprint and the cleaner air benefits to communities.

The book is designed to help children begin to understand about reducing carbon and environmental choices.

Lucy Mottram, a First Bus colleague who led the Reception session, said: “This is a little book with a big message.

“It is a simple and engaging way to tell the story of how much bus travel is changing and its role in supporting climate change targets.”

Deputy headteacher, Kelly Westbury, said: “It was great that First Bus came and worked with children of various ages in school.

“Our younger children were able to learn about how its buses serve the local community, as well as look after the environment.

“Our older children welcomed the opportunity to practise what it would be like to safely and respectfully catch a bus to high school.

“The staff were welcoming and informative and encouraged the children's questioning so that they were able to fully understand the importance of local transport and what it meant to them.”