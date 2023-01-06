Plans to deter fly-tipping in Wyke village backed by council
A VACANT Wyke site littered with items including a “rug and settee” will be fenced off to deter further fly-tipping.
A planning application to secure the site at Silver Street, off Huddersfield Road, was submitted to Bradford Council by Imran Bostan last year.
The application has now become one of the first to be approved by planning officers in 2023.
The site has previously been used for car parking, and is currently for sale.
There have been a number of applications to build housing on the land – but work has never started.
Planning officers said when they visited the site they found “sundry fly-tipped objects, including a rug and a settee.”
One condition of the approval is that the fence will need to be green, as to not give it an “industrial” feel.
Penalties for fly-tipping can include a fixed penalty notice of £400; an unlimited fine and up to five years in prison. Vehicles used to commit offences can also be seized.