Here is a list of planning applications submitted to Kirklees Council the week ending Sunday, September 1,

They include one concerning the forthcoming Knowl Park House development in Mirfield to provide a day care centre for people living with dementia.

Wattech Engineering Ltd: Installation of EV charger. 457, Bradford Road, Batley, WF17 8LB

M Rhafan: Change of use of former public house to 4 flats (C3) (within a Conservation Area). 143, Upper Commercial Street, Batley, WF17 5DH

Cash Access UK Ltd: Advertisement Consent for erection of illuminated and non-illuminated signs. 77, Commercial Street, Batley, WF17 5EQ

Mid Yorkshire Hospitals NHS Trust: Work to TPO(s) 33a/96. Accident And Emergency, Dewsbury And District Hospital, Halifax Road, WF13 4HS

K Dack: Dead or Dangerous tree(s). Batley Grammar School, Carlinghow Hill, Batley, WF17 0AD

T Hussain: Erection of part two storey and part single storey rear extension, two storey side extension, front extension, and loft conversion with dormer to front elevation. 13, Crescent Walk, Ravensthorpe, Dewsbury, WF13 3BG

S Byrne: Change of use of public land to rear to private garden use. 59, Heckmondwike Road, Dewsbury Moor, Dewsbury, WF13 3PL

B A Dalal: The proposal is for a single storey rear extension The extension projects six metres beyond the rear wall of the original dwellinghouse The maximum height of the extension is 3.8 metres The height of the eaves of the extension is 2.8 metres. 10, Centenary Square, Thornhill Lees, Dewsbury, WF12 9HJ

P Mellor: Outline application for residential development. 42, Church Lane, Thornhill, Dewsbury, WF12 0JZ

M Oakes: Erection of extension and associated alterations. 1, Henley Avenue, Thornhill, Dewsbury, WF12 0JP.

Mr & Mrs Muranka: Erection of single storey front extension. 1, Tabbs Lane, Scholes, Cleckheaton, BD19 6DY

T Harris: Outline application for residential development (within a Conservation Area). adj, 168, Scholes Lane, Scholes, Cleckheaton, BD19 6LX

P Goff: Dead or Dangerous tree(s). 39B, Water Royd Lane, Mirfield, WF14 9SF

Kirklees Council, Capital Development: Discharge of details reserved by conditions 10 (Validation Report), 18 (parking drainage), and 26 (bat and bird boxes) of previous permission 2021/92945 for demolition of existing buildings and erection of day care facility, centre of excellence and demonstration bungalow, formation of associated parking and landscaping, alterations to pedestrian access and formation of new pedestrian access to Knowl Park from Crowlees Road. Knowl Park House, Crowlees Road, Mirfield, WF14 9PP

C/o agent James Royston: Dead or dangerous tree(s). Woodview House, 1C, Hopton Lane, Lower Hopton, Mirfield, WF14 8JT

L Kiernan: Erection of extension to front including alterations to front windows, erection of extension to rear, alterations to bay window roof, render and cladding to front, side & rear. 29, Quarryside Road, Mirfield, WF14 9QQ

C/o agent Steven Housecroft: Dead or Dangerous tree(s). 98, Cliffe Lane, Gomersal, Cleckheaton, BD19 4EX

S Osbourne: Erection of garden room to front. 102, Leeds Road, Littletown, Liversedge, WF15 6AA

