A “dilapidated” former fabric shop in Dewsbury could become housing.

The premises at 33 Union Street was previously ‘The Cloth Quarter’, which closed its doors a couple of years ago.

Now, plans have been submitted to transform the building into four apartments.

Under the proposals, two of the flats would have two bedrooms.

The other two would be one-bedroom apartments which would be let as social or affordable housing.

The shopfront would be replaced with a “traditional” residential facade – with ground floor windows aligning with those on the first floor.

At present, the shopfront on the ground floor is partially boarded and described as “dilapidated” in the application documents.

As for the first floor, this is said to have been subject to “unsympathetic” alterations, with one of the windows blocked up.

With the building sitting in Dewsbury Conservation Area, further consideration has to be given to the impact the plans would have on the surroundings.

Supporting documents on behalf of the applicant say: “As the physical changes proposed are limited, they would have no harmful effect on the significance of the conservation area.

“Even if there was considered to be less than substantial harm to the heritage asset, this would be at a very low level given the nature of the proposal and it is considered that the public benefits of enabling the building to be brought into effective use would contribute to the attractiveness of the building and securing its long term future, which would outweigh such harm, if it is considered to arise.”