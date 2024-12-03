A planning application for 77 new homes in Liversedge is set to be decided on Thursday.

A total of 144 objections have been submitted in response to the controversial application, which would see the homes built on a plot of land off Primrose Lane.

The site is earmarked for homes in the council’s Local Plan and is bordered by the Spen Valley Greenway to the north, along with fields belonging to local football club Hartshead AFC.

A new point of access would be created from Darley Road as part of the development.

The properties would be a mixture of two- and five-bedroom homes, mainly detached and semi- detached.

There would also be 12 two-bedroom units split across two apartment buildings.

Council officers have recommended that the application should be approved, though members of the public beg to differ.

One resident commented: “I still object to this application as this is already a heavily populated built up area with a high rate of traffic.

“Adding 77 additional dwellings will increase air pollution, massively increase demand on the already struggling social infrastructure and remove a large amount of green space that is already limited in this area.

“Children deserve a happy, healthy, safe area to grow up in, by allowing this development to go ahead you are removing this for the children of Darley Road and the surrounding areas.”

Approval would come with a number of conditions including that 15 of the homes are affordable and the developer, Jones Homes, contributes £118,791 towards education requirements arising from the development and £69,385.50 towards sustainable travel measures.