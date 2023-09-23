Watch more of our videos on Shots!

There had been more than 90 objections to the outline application for he homes on land at the back of 23 to 43 Moor Lane.

Coun Elizabeth Smaje (Con, Birstall and Birkenshaw) had raised about highway safety, housing density and the reduction of open space.

These were echoed by residents with one attending the meeting, urging the committee to refuse the application on the grounds of highways, access and safety.

Councillor Gwen Lowe had concerns about the plans

In June, the same developer had submitted an application for the site with an almost identical proposal that was turned down due to its “cramped” nature, being out of character with the surrounding area, impact on the amenities of two nearby properties and highway safety.

With the most recent application, both the applicant and officers believed the previous reasons for refusal had been overcome through measures such as using bollards to prevent parking in certain area, undertaking a housing density assessment to demonstrate the site would not be cramped and using an acoustic fence to reduce the impact of noise pollution.

But not all members of the committee shared this view.

Coun Andrew Pinnock (Lib Dem, Cleckheaton) told the meeting that he “still had doubts” about the application. One of his concerns was that the acoustic fence could be a “constricting eyesore.”

Coun Gwen Lowe (Labour, Batley West ) shared similar worries, being unsure of the visual impact of the fence on the surrounding area.

She was also concerned about access for refuse vehicles and emergency services but an officer reassured the councillor that there was “more than sufficient room” for such vehicles to get in and out of the site.

Other members of the committee were more optimistic about the plans with Coun Steve Hall (Labour, Heckmondwike) saying that the applicant had gone “over and above” in the information that they had provided and that all previous concerns had been addressed.

He told the panel: “We’re looking at silly arguments to refuse something that’s a good application.”