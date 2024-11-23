Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Plans for 24-homes in a village near Dewsbury have left residents fearing for the safety of drivers, pedestrians and local wildlife.

The plans, from Wordsworth Property Developments Ltd, would see the homes built on a plot of farmland off Long Lane in Earlsheaton, with Chickenley Beck forming the eastern boundary.

The site has been the subject of several planning applications over the years, with 16 homes getting the go-ahead in 2022.

Under the latest proposals, 20 of the 24 homes would have three bedrooms, and the remaining four would be one-bedroom homes.

All of the properties would be classed as affordable, with some to go up for sale and others available to rent.

A supporting document on behalf of the applicant says: “Our intention is to deliver a secure and sustainable development of modern family homes in a safe, green and welcoming environment.

“In summary, the site offers an opportunity to contribute to the local environment and economy in an area where additional sustainable residential development is greatly needed.”

However, residents aren’t convinced, with a total of eight objections submitted in response to the plans.

One said: “With an already not-fit-for-purpose road, and less-than-ever space to drive past current cars in the area, the sheer number of extra vehicles this will bring is unmanageable and unsafe.

“You’ll also be building on an area of land that is populated by bats – a protected species that should not be disturbed.”

Another wrote: “I strongly object to this development as the existing road infrastructure is not sufficient to support additional traffic.

"Long Lane is very narrow and in many places is reduced to single vehicle width, due to cars being parked near the top of Forrest Terrace/Walker Street/Headland Lane etc.

“Also, the popularity of the Greenway has led to more walkers in our area, most of whom end up walking in the road due to the narrowness of pavements. Additional traffic is going to adversely impact highway safety for both cars and pedestrians.”

A decision on the application was expected in August but is yet to be made, with further information on certain aspects of the development requested by the council.