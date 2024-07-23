Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Crow Nest Park in Dewsbury, Wilton Park in Batley and Oakwell Hall Country Park in Birstall have received the prestigious Green Flag Award 2024.

The fabulous trio of parks in North Kirklees are among 93 parks and green spaces across Yorkshire and the Humber, and 2,227 across the entire UK, to have reached the high standards required to receive the coveted recognition.

Launched 28 years ago, the Green Flag Award is the international quality mark for parks and green spaces and rewards those sites that meet the needs of the community, are well maintained, safe and provide people with the opportunity to lead healthy lifestyles.

Birstall’s Oakwell Hall Country Park, in addition to retaining its Green Flag Award, has also been awarded Green Heritage Site Accreditation for the sixth year. This accreditation, supported by Historic England, is awarded for the management and promotion of historic features.

Crow Nest Park, Dewsbury, has received the prestigious Green Flag Award 2024.

Leader of Kirklees Council, Coun Carole Pattison said:

“I’m delighted our parks and greenspaces have retained their Green Flags. These awards formally recognise the hard work and dedication of our staff and volunteers who maintain these parks to standards worthy of these awards.

“Parks and greenspaces play an important part in health and wellbeing of our residents, as well providing homes for wildlife, plants, flowers and trees.

Oakwell Hall Country Park, Birstall, has received the prestigious Green Flag Award 2024.

“We hope the people of Kirklees continue to enjoy these spaces and ask everyone to help look after and respect them.”

The Green Flag Award scheme is managed by environmental charity Keep Britain Tidy under licence from the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government.

Congratulating this year’s winners, Keep Britain Tidy Chief Executive, Allison Ogden-Newton OBE, said:

“Prioritising parks and green spaces is vital for our future, so we are delighted to see that 93 sites in Yorkshire and the Humber have met the standards required for a Green Flag Award, reflecting the tireless work of those tasked with looking after these important regional assets.

Wilton Park, Batley, has received the prestigious Green Flag Award 2024.

“We know beyond doubt that our local environment contributes to the wellbeing of individuals and communities, with our parks and green spaces recognised as areas where people can come together and be active.

“Research shows that time spent in green spaces can positively affect mental and physical health, quality of life and a sense of wellbeing.

“We believe the standards expected in the Green Flag Award should be a minimum for every park, and it is our ambition that by 2030 we increase the number of sites achieving Green Flag Award status even further so that people across England, wherever they live, can access and enjoy safe, high-quality green space.”