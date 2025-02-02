Plans for a new click and collect unit in Birstall have got the go-ahead despite the wishes of ward councillors.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The unit at the Londis at 28-30 Leeds Road has already been installed without planning permission having been granted, a meeting of Kirklees Council’s planning committee heard.

But council officers still recommended the application be approved.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The plan was brought to the council’s planning committee for determination at the request of Coun Liz Smaje (Con, Birstall and Birkenshaw), who had voiced an objection, alongside her fellow ward councillors, Coun Mark Thompson and Coun Joshua Sheard.

The Londis at Leeds Road, Birstall

Six members of the public had also objected, while three had written to the council in support.

At the meeting, Coun Smaje urged the panel to turn down the plan over fears for the impact on highways and neighbouring properties.

She said: “Vehicles turning up Leeds Road have to be mindful of parked vehicles across from the junction and increases in vehicle movement because of dropping off and collecting of parcels will mean that there is a far greater potential for problems at the busy junction.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Residents were already experiencing problems with parking for the shop and now have to contend with their driveways being blocked by vehicles stopping for deliveries for this facility.

"This is not over the road from properties or next to other shops, this property is surrounded by residential properties and therefore it’s not a suitable installation to be sat next to someone’s driveway.”

Committee member, Coun Donna Bellamy (Con, Holme Valley North), shared these concerns, particularly around vehicles parked outside the shop as others drive up and turn onto Upper Batley Lane.

However, the rest of the committee were in support of the plans, with Coun Eric Firth (Labour, Dewsbury East) concluding: “All in all, these collection points are everywhere now and I think it adds to the viability of that convenience store because, if you’re just picking up a parcel, it’ll take a minute. …hopefully some of the people using click and collect will be customers of the convenience store and will make it viable because I do know that corner shops like these are under pressure.”.