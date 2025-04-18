New plan to address mental health impacts of flooding in Kirklees
The council is leading a training initiative which aims to improve the mental well-being of people who have been impacted by flooding or whose homes are at risk of flooding, and is designed to become a blueprint rolled out across the region.
Around 100 Kirklees employees will be trained through the scheme, which comes in a bid to
Officers will receive psychological first aid training, which is designed to reduce the chance of post-traumatic stress disorder.
Councillor Munir Ahmed, cabinet member for Environment and Highways said: “There are steps we can take to reduce the chance of flooding but it is likely to be a challenge that continues to affect our communities in Kirklees, especially as we see shifts in climate change.
“That is why this project is so important, and I am proud to see officers at Kirklees Council leading the way for our region.