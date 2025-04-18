New plan to address mental health impacts of flooding in Kirklees

By Abigail Marlow
Published 18th Apr 2025, 14:00 BST
The devastating effects flooding can have on mental health are being addressed by Kirklees Council in a new project.

The council is leading a training initiative which aims to improve the mental well-being of people who have been impacted by flooding or whose homes are at risk of flooding, and is designed to become a blueprint rolled out across the region.

Around 100 Kirklees employees will be trained through the scheme, which comes in a bid to

Officers will receive psychological first aid training, which is designed to reduce the chance of post-traumatic stress disorder.

The flooding at Battyeford Sporting Club in MirfieldThe flooding at Battyeford Sporting Club in Mirfield
The flooding at Battyeford Sporting Club in Mirfield

Councillor Munir Ahmed, cabinet member for Environment and Highways said: “There are steps we can take to reduce the chance of flooding but it is likely to be a challenge that continues to affect our communities in Kirklees, especially as we see shifts in climate change.

“That is why this project is so important, and I am proud to see officers at Kirklees Council leading the way for our region.

