The hub, located at Mirfield Garden Centre, on Far Common Road, has eight high-powered EV charging points, which will typically add up to 100 miles of range after 15 to 20 minutes of charge, depending on the electric vehicle.

The 300kW rapid chargers, which are compatible with every EV currently on the market, have been launched by Osprey Charging Network, which was named Best EV Charging Network at the 2023 Transport and Energy Awards, as well as being ranked as a Zap-Map driver recommended network for the fourth consecutive year.

Ian Johnston, CEO of Osprey Charging, said: “The roll-out of EV charging facilities is quickly gathering pace and we’re here to provide a reliable and rapid public charging service for all drivers, from Cornwall to the Scottish Highlands.

“Osprey now has over 1,000 charge points available to use across the UK, each carefully designed to maximise space, accessibility and made to the latest and highest standards.

“The new charging hub in Mirfield will form a vital part of the re-charging network that will enable the decarbonisation of transport in the UK.”

The new hub is designed to bolster the UK’s growing EV charging infrastructure, as well as improving local air quality, reducing noise pollution and supporting local decarbonisation efforts, ahead of the 2035 ban on new petrol and diesel vehicles.