New 180-home development in Cleckheaton to be entirely affordable

A Cleckheaton housing development that was once criticised for a lack of affordable homes will now be made up of them entirely.

An update on the £47.3m scheme for 180 homes at Westgate, was given at a meeting of Kirklees Council’s strategic planning committee.

When the application was determined in 2023, Strata Homes – who originally submitted the plans – had provided a viability assessment which stated it could not achieve a reasonable profit by making 20 per cent of the site’s properties affordable as is required by council policy.

Instead, the affordable housing provision was reduced to 6.6 per cent.

When the original plans were approved, the authority came under fire from Cleckheaton ward councillor Kath Pinnock (Lib Dems) for not pushing “more robustly” to secure affordable homes.

Since then, the site has been purchased by the Thirteen Group – a registered provider of affordable housing.

The group intends to deliver all 180 units as affordable properties – 110 of which will be available for affordable rent and the remaining 70, shared ownership.

The homes will still be constructed by Strata Homes, being a mix of two, three and four-bedroomed units.

The development is receiving financial support from Homes England’s Affordable Homes Programme and completion is expected in late 2028.

Prior to the meeting, cabinet member for Finance and Regeneration Coun Graham Turner said: “We need 1,730 new homes each year in Kirklees and these properties will play an important role in meeting housing need in the north of the district and delivering the homes we need to support economic growth.”

Sharon Thomas, the Thirteen Group’s director of development and partnerships, said: “We’re excited to be providing much-needed affordable housing for people in Kirklees, with funding support from Homes England.

“We’re already working with Kirklees Council with a view to developing affordable homes across Kirklees, and when the opportunity came up to purchase and develop this additional site in partnership with Strata, we felt it complemented those plans very nicely.

“As well as building high-quality, energy efficient homes, we’re looking forward to building great relationships with the people and communities of Kirklees.”