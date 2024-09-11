The freshly-painted signs, which had stood rusty for many years, on the junction of Halifax Road and Windybank Lane as well as two on the A62 Leeds Road, were specially unveiled by Spen Valley MP Kim Leadbeater last Saturday (September 7).

The event was the Spen Valley Civic Society’s contribution to this year’s national Heritage Open Days Festival, which lasts until Sunday, September 15, and has the theme of ‘Routes, Networks and Connections’.

The first restored item was a fingerpost sign in Hightown Liversedge, at the junction of Halifax Road and Windybank Lane. Restoration took many hours, while brackets and fingers were constructed and letters, numbers and all metalwork repainted.

Speaking at the event, Chairman Mr Max Rathmell praised Civic Society members, especially Gordon North, for their work. He gave particular thanks to Richard Miles of Creative Waterjet Ltd in Cleckheaton, who made and donated the metal letters and numbers, as well as PPG Ltd of Birstall, who donated specialist metal paint.

The second and third waymarkers unveiled were two milestones on the A62. One is close to its junction with Sunnybank Road, Mirfield, and the other is near Six Lane Ends, Heckmondwike.

These signs were part of a big West Riding Council contract in 1893, for 643 stone, metal–fronted milestones, marking major routes across Yorkshire. The firms that made them were stone masons Gill and Frank Stead of Mirfield, and iron founders Brayshaw and Booth of Strawberry Bank, Liversedge.

MP Ms Leadbeater said: “I am always very proud to support the work of Spen Valley Civic Society, who do a fantastic job of celebrating the rich history of our local area.

“It was an honour to unveil the three heritage waymarkers in my new Spen Valley constituency, and I thank everyone involved in this excellent project.”

The Spen Valley Civic Society’s next event for Heritage Open Days sees a display at Cleckheaton Library on Saturday, September 14, between 10.30am and 2pm, to honour the area’s heritage routes, networks and connections.

1 . Heritage Waymarkers The unveiling of the fingerpost sign at the junction of Halifax Road and Windybank Lane, with Kim Leadbeater MP standing next to the sign on its right and Richard Miles of Creative Waterjet Cleckheaton on the far left. Photo: SUB Photo Sales

2 . Heritage Waymarkers The fingerpost sign in Liversedge before restoration. Photo: SUB Photo Sales

3 . Heritage Waymarkers Before and after the restoration of the sign on the A62 in Heckmondwike. Photo: SUB Photo Sales