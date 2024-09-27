Moorend Park: Cleckheaton playground set for new ‘innovative equipment’ to ‘improve physical and mental wellbeing’
The upcoming transformation at Moorend Recreation Ground, on the corner of Bradford Road and Hunsworth Lane, is part of Kirklees’ Playable Spaces scheme and will see the play area move from its former site near the main road to the opposite side of the field.
Designs for the new playground feature a multi climber, a double swing (including a cradle swing), play rocks and log, a separate swing activity station and a Kompan Supermove.
The council has also confirmed that the fencing from the old play area will be repurposed to provide railings along the Exchange Street-side of the recreation ground and that Ward Councillors have also contributed towards additional path works.
Coun Munir Ahmed, cabinet member for environment and highways said:
“The playground at Moorend Park is one of the many sites across Kirklees receiving investment as part of our Playable Spaces scheme.
“The old play area has been taken down for safety, prior to work commencing on the new park.
“As with our other newly refurbished sites, the plans for Moorend Park include a variety of innovative equipment to encourage natural play to forge connections with the local environment and give our communities the opportunity to enjoy free fun in the fresh air, and a place to form social connections and improve physical and mental wellbeing.”
More information on the Playable Spaces scheme can be found on the Kirklees Council website.
