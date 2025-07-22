Judges Dawn Johnson and Peter Oddy were greeted by Mirfield In Bloom chair Ruth Edwards BEM, secretary Christine Sykes and members from the voluntary community group at St Mary’s Church on Friday, July 18.

The Yorkshire In Bloom judges visited Mirfield last week with the town aiming to be crowned the region’s best for the fourth year in a row.

The welcoming party then took the judges on a tour of Mirfield town centre, the Sunny Bank Ponds nature reserve, the St Mary’s neighbourhood and Church House Pre-School.

Mirfield is in the Large Town category of Yorkshire In Bloom, which it has won for the last three years. The group has also received the gold standard award every year since first entering the competition in 2018, just a few months after being formed in November 2017.

St Mary's Church's entrance was looking lovely for the welcome party.

Christine said after the judges’ visit: “It was a good day. We have done our best and everybody has pulled together to make Mirfield the best it can be.

“We just want it to be perfect for that day. If it isn’t then we feel like we have let people down, which I know people wouldn’t think, but we’d think so.

“We’d like to think we were perfect on Friday. We have all done our best. We have all put hours and hours of work in. On Thursday morning a load of us went out with buckets and water and washed every litter bin and every planter in the town centre.”

That sense of community was recognised by the judges at the start of the tour.

Flowers outside St Mary's Church.

Dawn said: “Without the volunteers this just would not be happening. People step up from the community. Even an hour makes a big difference.

“And when there’s so many people involved they are self-supporting. It is like a snowball. It gathers speeds and that is what has happened here.

“It has not taken that long because we’re in 2025. It’s only been eight years so it is very impressive.”

Peter added: “I am expecting Mirfield to deliver the wow factor. The enthusiasm is there, which is a good start.”

The group is now getting ready to represent Yorkshire at this year’s Britain In Bloom contest, with judges from the national competition set to visit the town on Friday, August 8.