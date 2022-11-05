Among those successful were several from the north Kirklees area as the borough’s mayor Coun Masood Ahmed announced the winners, runners-up and highly commended at the ceremony held at Huddersfield Town Hall at Ramsden Street, Huddersfield.

The council received over 40 nominations - which were made secretly by members of the public - for the four awards that were up-for grabs, including the Business Recycling Hero Award, Recycling Hero Award, School Recycling Hero Award and the Young Recycling Hero Award.

Coun Ahmed, a Labour councillor for Dewsbury South, said: "These awards gave us the opportunity to congratulate those recognised by our communities as leaders when it comes to recycling.

The Mayor of Kirklees, Coun Masood Ahmed with some of this year's winners.

“It was inspiring to see the diversity in the room from the young people setting an example, to the schools that are educating our next generation in the importance of environmental matters, to the benchmark businesses and to the inspirational individuals determined to make a positive contribution.

“They all echo the values of pride, inclusion and kindness that we have at Kirklees Council.”

Coun Naheed Mather, cabinet member for environment, added: “On behalf of Kirklees Council, I want to say thank you to each and every one of them for their contribution toward achieving our goal of making Kirklees a greener place to live, study and work.”

The results are as follows

Advertisement Hide Ad

The awards were presented by the Mayor of Kirklees, Coun Masood Ahmed.

Business Recycling Hero Award:

Winner - Cleckheaton-based Advance Technical Systems Ltd

Runner-up - Dewsbury Community Outreach on Daisy Hill

Advertisement Hide Ad

Highly Commended - The Grow Refill Store on Commercial Road, Huddersfield

Coun Naheeed Mather, cabinet member for environment.

Recycling Hero Award:

Winner - Karen Hill from Slaithwaite

Advertisement Hide Ad

Runner-up - Sue Heywood from Golcar

Highly Commended - Amanda Leonard from Linthwaite

School Recycling Hero Award:

Winner - Hepworth School on Main Gate, Holmfirth

Advertisement Hide Ad

Runner-up - St. Aidan's School on Smithy Close, Huddersfield

Highly Commended - Whitechapel CofE School on Whitechapel Road, Cleckheaton

Young Recycling Hero Award:

Winner - Nine year-old Emily Dixon from Lindley

Advertisement Hide Ad

Runner-up - Jacob Stanley, aged 15, from Linthwaite