Binning litter in Heckmondwike’s Market Square has raised £500 for a local charity.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Last month marked the start of the ‘Love where you live: Heckmondwike’ – a project by environmental charity, Keep Britain Tidy which invites residents and businesses to play a part in making the local environment cleaner, greener and more cared for.

The first part of the initiative – ‘Bin it for good’ - rewarded local causes for responsible litter disposal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The more rubbish correctly disposed of in Market Square’s new smart bins, the higher the donation to a local charity — up to £500 per month.

MP Kim Leadbeater (left) presents a cheque for £500 to Samantha Cottam (centre) of Rainbow Baby Bank

The first month of the campaign has seen an incredible 52 per cent reduction in litter on the ground, Keep Britain Tidy reports.

As a result of this progress, Rainbow Baby Bank is the first of three much-loved local charities – all nominated and voted for by Heckmondwike residents – which will benefit from the scheme.

The more that locals and visitors bin their litter, the more money the charities will receive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On presenting the cheque to the charity, Kim Leadbeater, Labour MP for Spen Valley, said: “It’s inspiring to see such a simple idea making a big difference, both in keeping Heckmondwike cleaner and supporting brilliant local causes.”

Rainbow Baby Bank helps disadvantaged families across Kirklees with new and pre-loved baby essentials.

Samantha Cottam, Rainbow Baby Bank manager, said: “We all want to see a cleaner, tidier Heckmondwike and we’re doing this together by supporting this fantastic initiative.

"The money that has been raised, by simply disposing of rubbish, will make a huge difference to our charity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The number of families needing our help has increased dramatically due to the cost of living crisis.

"Small charities, like ours, need your support more than ever.”

Residents are encouraged to keep binning their litter in Market Square, with donations now supporting Brighter Grays and, from August, food bank Magic Wishing Well.

A spokesperson for Brighter Grays said: “We are very passionate about Heckmondwike as this is where our groups first began and where our office is now based.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The ‘bin it for good’ project is a fantastic idea which both means people are playing a part in keeping Heckmondwike tidy and also supporting Brighter Grays, ensuring we can continue to provide our much-needed service.”