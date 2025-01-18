Less than 20 per cent of Kirklees councillors respond to housing needs survey

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Less than 20 per cent of Kirklees councillors contributed their thoughts when asked by officers about the area’s housing needs.

Concerns around a lack of engagement from elected members was brought to the attention at a recent council meeting by Coun John Taylor (Con, Kirkburton).

Councillors had been asked to feed back on housing need across the district to help shape the Local Plan, which is undergoing a complete overhaul.

At the time, just eight of all 69 councillors had responded, with Coun Taylor asking chair of the Strategic Planning Committee, Cpun James Homewood (Ashbrow, Labour), to speak to officers about encouraging more members to contribute.

Coun John Taylor

However, despite the deadline for members to respond being extended to December 20, it has since been confirmed that only 13 members fed back their views.

Councillor Taylor said: “I am disappointed so few of my fellow councillors bothered to take the opportunity to help shape the next iteration of the Council’s local plan.

"I know from talking with local residents how important housing is, not just how many houses are built but where and what size/type.

“I would have hoped all councillors would have contributed their knowledge and understanding about their local area to help make sure that this is reflected in the final plan.”

Councillor Graham Turner, cabinet member for Finance and Regeneration, said: “While it’s unfortunate that more councillors did not take this opportunity to comment on this part of the local plan consultation, all feedback adds value to the process and is just one piece of the puzzle.

“Our early engagement survey can be accessed on our website until the end of February.”