A petition has been launched by a community champion in Dewsbury against the potential reusing of old graves.

The proposals, made by the Law Commission in October, if granted, could see existing graves across England and Wales reused, while closed burial grounds could also be reopened as part of the national plans.

However, the plans have been criticised by Christine Leeman, trustee of the New Friends of Dewsbury Cemetery group, who has set up the petition to object to the reopening and reuse of old graves and closed cemeteries.

She states in the petition: “This issue is personal to me. I have many family members who rest in Dewsbury Cemetery. Some have been there for over 90 years.

“I, and many others, find it utterly disgraceful to think that our loved ones might be exhumed and their remains disturbed for someone else’s burial.

“Graveyards and cemeteries aren’t mere plots of land; they are sacred spaces that bear witness to the lives of those that have passed. They shouldn’t be reutilised out of convenience.

“We need to respect the final resting place of those departed and explore alternative methods for dealing with the lack of burial land.

“We must not let the remains of our loved ones be disrespected. Their resting place is exactly that — their final place of rest. It must remain undisturbed.”

Pleading people to sign the petition, she adds: “I humbly request you to join me in this appeal so that together, we can stop this disturbing practice and urge the authorities to explore respectful alternatives to deal with the issue of lack of burial land.”

However, Kirklees Council has confirmed to the Reporter Series, that there are no such proposals within the borough.

Coun Carole Pattison, Leader of Kirklees Council and Cabinet Member for Culture, said:

“The Council is aware of the current consultation being run by the Law Commission around Burial and Cremation.

“There are no proposals for reuse of burial ground in Kirklees.”

The Law Commission states of the proposals:

“Burial space is running out across England and Wales, with the situation worse in some urban areas.

“Grave reuse has been proposed as a solution to this problem, but reform to permit the reuse of graves must include sufficient safeguards to maintain public support.”

Consultation on the proposals is open until Thursday, January 9.

People can have their say here: https://consult.justice.gov.uk/law-commission/burial-and-cremation/

To read more about Christine’s petition, visit: https://www.change.org/p/object-to-the-reopening-and-reuse-of-old-graves-and-closed-cemeteries