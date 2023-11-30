Latest pictures and plans for Dewsbury Market and new town centre park with play area and water features

Kirklees Council has released new images and plans for Dewsbury Market and a new park for the town centre.

The council is hoping giving the market a revamp which includes more eating, drinking, socialising and events opportunities into the evening will help increase footfall to Dewsbury.

Regeneration plans also include the creation of a brand new town park with a children’s play area and water features.

The new market will have a mix of permanent indoor stalls and flexible outdoor stalls, and an open paved area directly outside the market hall will extend into the park.

New plans for redevelopment work in Dewsbury town centre have been revealed

The park was originally suggested for the open space outside Dewsbury Town Hall but now the plan is to create it near the market in the hope of attracting more people to the town centre.

The market work will include refurbishing the building, future-proofing its iconic glass roof and metal architecture whilst also introducing “a more modern look and feel”, says the council.

It describes the plans for the park as “very family-friendly, with lots of opportunities for play in the sunniest areas of the park, as well as attractive spaces for relaxation”.

Instead of the park outside the town hall, there are plans for tree-planting and a small amphitheatre.

How the new market in Dewsbury could look

Further consultation with Dewsbury Market traders has now begun and the council is hoping to move them to a new temporary site in early 2025 so that the makeover work can begin.

Councillor Cathy Scott, leader of Kirklees Council and ward councillor for Dewsbury East, said: “I’m thrilled to be able to share these detailed plans with the people of Dewsbury and Kirklees.

“Over the last year, more than ever, it’s all been about the big picture. It’s about value, it’s about the future, and it’s about how different elements of our plans for Kirklees work together to create the greatest possible change.

"All that’s come to light over the last year, and the ongoing strain on our local economy, has only strengthened our resolve to deliver this and deliver it well.

Kirklees Council has released these new images of the plans for Dewsbury town centre

“We’ve taken the decision to resculpt our blueprint for Dewsbury town centre slightly, relocating the new town park to better complement other elements of the blueprint.

"The park will fit so well with the regeneration of our beautiful market and these plans will create exceptional spaces which are flexible, family-friendly, and will drive more footfall – not only supporting local traders in the market and neighbouring arcade but also making the area safer for everyone.

“Despite financial challenges, we’ve never once given up on our ambitions for the market or for Dewsbury town centre.

"We know how important and long-awaited these plans are. I can honestly say I believe this new, improved market will transform Dewsbury, and I’m so excited to see them brought to life.”

The council hopes the improvements will bring more people into Dewsbury

Keith Ramsay, Ccair of the Dewsbury Town Deal Board, added: “Over the last year, we’ve been working tirelessly with the council to make sure these designs deliver the best possible results for local people and visitors, and for market traders.