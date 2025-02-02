A question mark is still hanging over plans for Dewsbury town centre hotel.

An application has been made for a three-story hotel brought in the car park behind Yorkshire House in South Street, backing onto School Street.

It would include 33 rooms, a reception, dining area, and four parking spaces.

The plans have a lengthy history, going back to 2022 when a separate application was made for a hotel more than double the size in the same spot.

Drawings showing how the hotel behind Yorkshire House, Dewsbury could look.

But these were turned down by Kirklees Council on several grounds including the building’s height and appearance and the loss of parking space.

The current, toned-down, application was submitted more than a year ago and is still awaiting a decision as various council departments have requested further supporting information.

It has also attracted objections from the public, with 10 comments submitted in total.

Charity Dewsbury and District League of Friendship, based in a nearby building, has objected to each iteration of the hotel plans.

Part of their comment reads: "This proposal is in an area that is already struggling economically and socially with significant pressures on those residents in and around School Street and those few businesses and charities that remain active.

“We do not consider this an attractive option to enhance the development of the area.”

The applicant argues that the plans will be a positive for the community.

A supporting document reads: “There are significant public benefits arising from the development, whilst they are predominantly economic, that does not dilute the importance of those benefits, despite the dismissive attitude of the council to those benefits in the previous application.”