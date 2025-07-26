Two planning applications for new homes – some in Birkenshaw and some in Birstall – arr set to be determined next week.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The applications to be decided by Kirklees Council’s planning committee on Thursday, July 31 include plans for 21 homes on a plot of land in Birkenshaw which backs onto the local Liberal Club.

The site is described as a “heavily-vegetated” vacant plot, previously housing a bowling green and allotments.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to supporting documents, Croft Street was stopped up and closed more than 30 years ago, but is still used for vehicular access to the club and pedestrian access.

The former Church of St John in Birstall has been earmarked for 21 apartments.

The new two-storey properties would be a range of two, three and four bedrooms and be accessible from Old Lane via Croft Street.

The plans also feature a new car park and beer garden for the liberal club.

In total, 41 comments have been received in response to the application from members of the public, with 29 of these in objection, seven general comments and five supporting comments.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One resident wrote: “The village is already being overdeveloped and becoming crowded; it does not have the infrastructure or facilities to sustain this level of development. The space should be left as a green space and be used to benefit the community as a whole.

Another said: “I think this development is a great addition to the area, the contractor is a supporter and contributor to the local area. It will provide better footpaths, car parking and lighting and make the area safer.

“The developer has listened to the needs of the community and taken this onboard within the scheme. The area has always been an unused and uncared for dumping ground.

"At least with the new development it will be a nicely maintained area.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kirklees Council officers have recommended that the plans be approved subject to several conditions including that three of the homes are affordable, there is a £57k contribution to off-site public open space and that £10k goes to funding waiting restrictions at the site access onto Old Lane.

There are also plans to turn a Grade-II listed former church in Birstall into flats.

Plans to bring 21 apartments to Wesley House have been recommended for approval by council officers, unless it is home to bats.

The property – formerly the Church of St John – sits off Huddersfield Road and Chapel Lane in the centre of Birstall.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The plans have been recommended for approval by council officers subject to the outcome of a bat survey.

If bats are found, officers say this would be a “strong” reason for refusal.

Wesley House is located within a conservation area. The applicant – Medipharm Bradford Ltd – says that, while the property has been marketed for sale for several years, there has been “little or no interest”. It is now subsequently earmarked for housing.

Planning permission was previously granted to convert the building into 21 units but this has since expired.

In relation to the latest application, just five comments have been made – three in objection, one in support and one general comment.