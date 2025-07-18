Plans for a 40-home Cleckheaton development consisting of 100 per cent affordable homes are awaiting a decision from Kirklees Council.

The application, which hopes to create a “community for all”, has been submitted by the Thirteen Group and relates to a plot of land at Highmoor Lane, Hartshead Moor.

Much of the site is bordered by residential properties, with the M62 running to the west.

The development is one of the five making up the ‘Kirklees Cluster Housing Programme’, along with Main Avenue in Cowlersley, Mayman Lane in Batley, Heckmondwike Road in Dewsbury, and Netheroyd Hill in Fixby.

An artist's impression of the proposed development at Highmoor Lane

The programme was established to bring forward high quality, affordable and sustainable homes across the district.

Every single property on the Cleckheaton site will be ‘affordable’, with 15 available for rent and the remaining 25 to be sold.

The homes will range from two to four-bedrooms and include apartments and houses.

A new access point for vehicles is proposed from Highmoor Lane, which has been a point of contention for some.

Five objections have been raised by residents so far. One wrote: “Having to entrance onto Highmoor Lane is ridiculous. There is congestion now and it’s difficult to get out of my drive.

"Most of the houses have more than one car. The entrance makes more sense coming out onto Halifax Road.”

Other comments echoed this point of view, and one added: “Residents on the cul-de-sac and in the vicinity would also like assurances that tenant applications have a good standard of assessment along with enforceable terms and conditions in the event that the development houses anyone displaying unsocial behaviour or causing serious disruption or creating safety concerns in the neighbourhood.”

A supporting document on behalf of the developer argues that the development would be beneficial for the area.

It concludes: “Our design proposal seeks to enable regeneration of the land adjacent to the Highmoor Lane area to provide 40 new affordable housing units.

“A high quality residential development is proposed which has a strong identity that benefits from the existing landscape character of the site.”

A target date for a decision to be made by the council has been set for September 25.