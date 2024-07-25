Watch more of our videos on Shots!

One hundred and forty-one representations have been received in response to Jones Homes’ plans to bring 77 homes to a parcel of agricultural land off Primrose Lane in Liversedge

The site features in Kirklees Council’s Local Plan, with the Spen Valley Greenway and fields that are home to football club, Hartshead AFC, to the north.

The application has been rumbling on since last April, with the number of homes increased by 10 since the original application was submitted.

Residents fear the traffic impacts, strain on resources and noise levels.

The site off Primrose Lane in Liversedge

Others expressed concern for local wildlife and the potential for the site to flood.

One resident wrote in objection: “This is already a heavily populated area.

"The impact of 77 additional dwellings adding circa 100 vehicles passing through Darley Road will massively produce so much more air pollution impacting particularly on children’s health and wellbeing.