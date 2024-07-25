Kirklees planning applications: More than 140 voice their views on plans for 77 new homes in Liversedge

By Abigail Marlow
Published 25th Jul 2024, 14:00 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
One hundred and forty-one representations have been received in response to Jones Homes’ plans to bring 77 homes to a parcel of agricultural land off Primrose Lane in Liversedge

The site features in Kirklees Council’s Local Plan, with the Spen Valley Greenway and fields that are home to football club, Hartshead AFC, to the north.

The application has been rumbling on since last April, with the number of homes increased by 10 since the original application was submitted.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Residents fear the traffic impacts, strain on resources and noise levels.

The site off Primrose Lane in LiversedgeThe site off Primrose Lane in Liversedge
The site off Primrose Lane in Liversedge

Others expressed concern for local wildlife and the potential for the site to flood.

One resident wrote in objection: “This is already a heavily populated area.

"The impact of 77 additional dwellings adding circa 100 vehicles passing through Darley Road will massively produce so much more air pollution impacting particularly on children’s health and wellbeing.

"Their ability to happily play outside will be removed due to the danger posed by passing cars/vans.”

Related topics:KirkleesJones HomesLocal PlanKirklees CouncilResidents

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.