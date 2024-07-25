Kirklees planning applications: More than 140 voice their views on plans for 77 new homes in Liversedge
The site features in Kirklees Council’s Local Plan, with the Spen Valley Greenway and fields that are home to football club, Hartshead AFC, to the north.
The application has been rumbling on since last April, with the number of homes increased by 10 since the original application was submitted.
Residents fear the traffic impacts, strain on resources and noise levels.
Others expressed concern for local wildlife and the potential for the site to flood.
One resident wrote in objection: “This is already a heavily populated area.
"The impact of 77 additional dwellings adding circa 100 vehicles passing through Darley Road will massively produce so much more air pollution impacting particularly on children’s health and wellbeing.
"Their ability to happily play outside will be removed due to the danger posed by passing cars/vans.”
