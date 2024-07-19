Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Birstal l residents are divided over plans to renovate a listed former school building.

Once a national school run by the Church of England to educate children from poorer backgrounds, the Old School at Birstall’s Kirkgate dates back to 1818 and has Grade II listed status.

The school is now used as offices, with a workshop.

Plans have been submitted to Kirklees Council for listed building consent. This would allow improvements to be made to the historic building such as the replacement of windows, relaying of tiles on the roof and the removal of a 1980s extension.

The applicant also wants to add solar panels to the roof, along with a boundary fence and bollards to “improve the security of the building to reduce anti-social behaviour and vandalism”.

A total of 17 comments have been received in response to the plans from residents, with some of these speaking in support of the plans and others against.

One objector said: “This building is of significant interest to Birstall due to its history and Grade II listing and lying within a conservation area steeped in history.

"The proposals are not in line with enhancing the building, they are abolishing the very foundations upon which the property was graded in the first instance.”

Another said: “While I understand the need for repairs and improvements to heating in this listed building, I do not think an ugly wooden fence is appropriate nor necessary.

"My kitchen window will look out onto this fence which will be higher at the Industrial Avenue side and cast a shadow over the properties.”

One supporter said: “For years now I’ve passed the building and thought I hope someone takes an interest and preserves it for future generations to appreciate.

“From what I can see the plans look fantastic and a real credit to whoever commissioned them to bring a building up to date whilst maintaining its original character rather than knocking it down and building new which often is easier and cheaper."

Another commented: “Too often listed buildings are seen as a problem, not an asset! I believe the plans for this building will enhance its position within the community.”