Kirklees planning applications: Bid to build 67 new 'luxury' one to five-bedroom homes on farmland in Cleckheaton

By Abigail Marlow
Published 17th Oct 2024, 16:16 BST
Land in part of Cleckheaton could house 67 new “luxury” homes.

Newett Homes, Martin House and Alistair Richard Wood have applied to Kirklees Council for the properties at Lower Blacup Farm, sitting to the west of Ashbourne Drive.

The plot of land currently has an agricultural use and is around 2.37 hectares of fields.

The properties would be a mixture of one and two-bedroom maisonettes, and three, four and five-bedroom homes.

An artist's impression of some of the public space proposed for the site.

No affordable housing is being proposed as part of the scheme due to issues around “viability”.

On developments of 10 or more homes, Kirklees Council requires 20 per cent to be considered as ‘affordable’ homes, except when it can be shown a developer would not make an acceptable level of profit.

The site would retain a current access point from Ashbourne Way, with a second point of access proposed through the extension of highways at Ashbourne View and Ashbourne Drive.

Parking would be provided for each property, with public open spaces also proposed as a feature of the site.

A supporting document says the development would offer “high-quality” homes in a range of sizes and types, be a “well-connected” development which reduces reliance on cars and create public space that is “safe” and “attractive” for new and existing residents.

It concludes: “Newett Homes create luxurious homes built to the highest of standards.

"We consider that the application site provides a fantastic opportunity to provide the local population with high quality new homes to meet the local needs.”

A decision on the plans is expected by January 9.

