Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The council is updating its Local Plan – the blueprint for how Kirklees will develop over the next 15 years.

As part of this, they are on the search for land that could be allocated for development.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Known as a “call for sites”, this allows landowners, developers and other interested parties the opportunity to put forward available land to the council that could be considered in the updated Local Plan.

Kirklees Council needs more land to build on

The council is searching for a wide variety of sites including housing, employment, commercial, public green spaces and much more, with a particular interest in land that can be re-used or redeveloped within towns and villages or on previously developed land.

David Shepherd, strategic director for Growth and Regeneration, said: “Updating our Local Plan is essential for us to adapt to the changes that have taken place over the last five years.

“Call for sites is a great opportunity for residents and businesses to share any sites or land that could be developed to contribute to the growth of Kirklees.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have a strong appreciation for any suggestions and the more, the better. Finding land or sites will bring us one step closer to not only updating our Local Plan but supporting the needs of the community, residents, and businesses.”