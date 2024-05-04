Kirklees Local Plan: Council launches search for land for more homes to be built on in Dewsbury, Batley and Spen

Kirklees Council is on the hunt for land in Dewsbury, Batley, Spen and the rest of the borough that could be used to build more houses.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 4th May 2024, 11:00 BST
The council is updating its Local Plan – the blueprint for how Kirklees will develop over the next 15 years.

As part of this, they are on the search for land that could be allocated for development.

Known as a “call for sites”, this allows landowners, developers and other interested parties the opportunity to put forward available land to the council that could be considered in the updated Local Plan.

Kirklees Council needs more land to build on

The council is searching for a wide variety of sites including housing, employment, commercial, public green spaces and much more, with a particular interest in land that can be re-used or redeveloped within towns and villages or on previously developed land.

David Shepherd, strategic director for Growth and Regeneration, said: “Updating our Local Plan is essential for us to adapt to the changes that have taken place over the last five years.

“Call for sites is a great opportunity for residents and businesses to share any sites or land that could be developed to contribute to the growth of Kirklees.

“We have a strong appreciation for any suggestions and the more, the better. Finding land or sites will bring us one step closer to not only updating our Local Plan but supporting the needs of the community, residents, and businesses.”

Further information on all the types of sites they are looking for and how to submit a site can be found at https://www.kirklees.gov.uk/beta/planning-policy/call-for-sites.aspx .

