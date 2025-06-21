Kirklees Council’s zero-tolerance approach to fly-tipping called into question

Fly-tipping has again been a hot topic at a Kirklees Council meeting.

Just two council officers are said to be responsible for enforcing the council’s ‘zero-tolerance approach’ across the whole of Kirklees, it was revealed at the meeting.

Last month, less than one per cent of fly-tippers in Kirklees were prosecuted in 2024/25.

In this time, 10,120 fly-tipping incidents were reported to the council but only 53 Fixed Penalty Notices were issued, and just 21 people were prosecuted in court.

While councillors from various parts of the borough have raised the issue of fly-tipping, one hotspot is Crosland Moor in Huddersfield.

Councillor Jo Lawson brought the matter to the attention of a cabinet meeting, saying: “In the last year, I’ve come to cabinet and I’ve raised fly-tipping and most of the time I’ve got a reply of ‘Kirklees has a zero tolerance towards fly tipping’. But what does this zero tolerance actually look like?”

She highlighted the low rate of prosecution in Kirklees and said that only two council officers are responsible for enforcing the council’s zero-tolerance approach who work “extremely hard” and are “under a lot of pressure”.

Councillor Lawson added: “I also recently asked whether we could use our ward budgets to buy a CCTV camera [to monitor fly-tipping]. We were actually told that unfortunately, we wouldn’t be able to, there would be nobody who would be able to collect the data, or even look at the data, but never mind, we’re going to have some signs.”

The councillor wanted to know how many CCTV cameras Kirklees Council has for catching fly tippers and where they are placed but this information was unable to be provided at the meeting.

Cabinet member for Communities and Environment, Coun Amanda Pinnock, said the council was looking into the ward councillors’ proposal of the community funding a camera and the local authority managing the footage but would have to ensure this would be compliant with data protection laws.

She explained that the council was “working hard” to address the issue of fly-tipping.

Councillor Pinnock added: “We need to really improve on the opportunity to prosecute but much depends on the strength of the evidence that we have.

"If we don’t know who the perpetrators are, it’s extremely difficult to punish individuals who fly-tip.”