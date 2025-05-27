Kirklees Council under pressure to get more homes built

Kirklees Council is under pressure to get homes built after falling short of national requirements.

The council aims to deliver 1,730 new homes each year from now until 2031. But for the past three years, it has failed the ‘Housing Delivery Test’ – delivering less than 75 per cent of the homes needed in the area.

In addition, national policy says that local authorities must have enough land suitable for accommodating five years’ worth of housing growth to meet local needs.

For the first time since Kirklees’ Local Plan was adopted in 2019, the figure has dropped below this, with Kirklees having a housing land supply of 3.96 years, as of 2023.

Huddersfield Town Hall.

Both of these factors mean that the council has to apply the ‘presumption in favour of sustainable development’ when determining planning applications.

This means that proposed developments should be given planning permission unless the negatives “significantly and demonstrably” outweigh the benefits.

The council’s predicament was set out at last week’s strategic planning committee meeting. Supporting documents reiterated the need to grant planning permission for “acceptable” developments to deliver “much-needed” housing.

Councillor Graham Turner, cabinet member for Finance and Regeneration, said: “Despite the wider pressures affecting housing delivery across the country, we remain committed to enabling high-quality housing to meet the needs of our communities now and into the future and are updating our Housing Growth Strategy to reflect these priorities.

“To boost the housing supply, we are working hard to provide planning decisions for high-quality housing developments.

"In addition, our new Local Plan will help to bring forward sites and policies to support housing growth opportunities, as well as play a key role in setting out how we meet housing needs in a sustainable and coordinated way.”

Details of the council’s plan to address the region’s housing shortage was set out last year, with the Local Plan also undergoing a full overhaul.

Aside from the push to approve applications, safeguarded land could be released for housing development.

Kirklees’ planning process has also been streamlined in a bid to make it more efficient, with council officers given greater responsibility for deciding applications and the number of council planning committees dropped from three to two.