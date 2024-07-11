Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Kirklees councillors have approved budget plans for “urgent and essential” work at well-known buildings including Birstall’s Oakwell Hall and The Walsh Building in Dewsbury.

Cabinet members approved the proposed allocations for essential capital delivery, investment, and wellbeing projects for 2024-2026.

The council says the budget aims to address “urgent and essential condition, health and safety, and service delivery issues” within its portfolio of land and buildings.

It is also for a programme of refurbishments and remodelling - and in some cases rationalisation - to ensure that council-owned operational buildings can “remain fit for use and make essential savings where necessary”.

Oakwell Hall in Birstall

Some of the upcoming works include projects at Oakwell Hall, Tolson Museum, The Walsh Building in Dewsbury and Huddersfield Upperhead Row Bus Station car park.

These include replacement roofs, external weatherproofing, new boilers, replacement cremators, electrical rewires, supporting walls, structures and lighting.

The council says some buildings that have reached the end of their life will be demolished to make savings and provide potential sites for development.

But it has not yet said which buildings are set to be torn down.

David Shepherd, executive director of place at Kirklees Council, said: ‘’The council is committed to making sure its portfolio of buildings is safe, secure, and sustainable for the future.

‘’We have a large portfolio of buildings which have come into our ownership over many years and, over time, the services we deliver and the needs of the communities we deliver them for have changed.

"By continually reviewing our properties, investing in those that continue to meet our needs and looking at a more appropriate future for those that do not, we can make sure we are making the best use of our resources for the benefit of Kirklees.’’

A report to cabinet members said: “As a major land and building owner, the council’s aims and ambitions go beyond simply delivering buildings that are warm, dry, safe and secure.

“How we use our significant land and buildings portfolio can have a major impact on economic growth, regeneration and health and wellbeing, whilst helping to contribute to the council achieving its climate emergency commitments.”