Kirklees Council has addressed fears that bins have been missed due to the use of larger wagons.

Residents from across the borough have reported missed bin collections in recent weeks, with some reporting having gone six weeks without a collection.

Consequently, bin bags are piling up on the streets and people are forced to make trips to the tip.

Multiple sources have reported being told by refuse collectors that the bins can’t be collected on certain streets due to the use of new, larger wagons.

The council has explained what is going on

However, Kirklees Council says that this is not the case.

A spokesperson for the council said: “We have a range of wagons in our fleet including smaller ones designed for our hard-to-reach areas.

"The vehicles we use on each round is based on what is the most efficient and effective for an area. We cannot have a full fleet of smaller wagons for example, as they have a reduced capacity, and we would need dozens more crews to collect from the growing number of properties across Kirklees.

“Despite using the right tools for the job, we do often encounter issues with blocked access across the district, mainly from parked cars, and often even our smaller wagons struggle in these cases as the difference in width from our large to small vehicles is minimal.”

